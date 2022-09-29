Harding & White: Working Class Party nominees for MD Gov/Lt Gov

Now, another in Midday's series of Conversations with the Candidates, 2022, produced as a service to Maryland voters in the runup to the November 8 general election.

Midday host Tom Hall speaks with the Working Class Party of Maryland's nominees for Maryland Governor, David Harding, and for Maryland lieutenant governor, Cathy White.

David Harding has lived and worked in Baltimore for many decades, as a steelworker, shipyard worker, and as a computer operator for the Maryland Department of Health. He has been active in two unions.

Cathy White has worked in many different jobs, babysitting and cleaning other people's homes, working in a pizza joint, a pet hotel, a nursing home, and a warehouse. She has worked at a photofinishing factory for the last 35 years.

Both candidates helped gather the signatures needed to win certification of the Working Class Party as Maryland's newest political party. The party was certified by the State Board of Elections in March, 2020, after submitting more than 10,000 valid petition signatures to the state elections office. David Harding was the chairman of the petition effort.

This interview was conducted on September 16, 2022. Mr. Harding spoke with Tom in the WYPR studio, while Ms. White joined on Zoom.

This conversation is being distributed exclusively on Midday's Web and podcast platforms.

