"The Science of Babies": For 3½ year-olds +, a primer on sexuality

Published September 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
DeborahRoffman_Science_of_Babies_COMBO2.png
Deborah Roffman is a nationally known human sexuality educator, consultant, and author based in Baltimore, Maryland. She has taught sexuality education in grades 3-12 at the Park School for more than 35 years. (images courtesy Birdhouse Kids Media)

Today on Midday, we’re going to talk about sex.

Tom's guest today is Deborah Roffman, a human sexuality educator and consultant who has been talking about sex to kids and their parents and teachers for 50 years. She’s a longtime faculty member at the Park School here in Baltimore, and she has worked with more than 400 schools and community groups across the country, helping kids with their needs around healthy sexual development.

She's authored four books about sexuality, including Sex and Sensibility: The Thinking Parent’s Guide to Sex, Talk to Me First. Everything You Need to Know to Become Your Kids’ “Go-To” Person About Sex, and But How Did I Get In There In the First Place? Talking to Your Young Child About Sex

Her latest is The Science of Babies: A Little Book for Big Questions About Bodies, Birth and Families, a colorful board book designed for parents to share with their 3½ - 6 year-olds to introduce them to ideas about conception, gender and human development.

Deborah Roffman joins Tom in Studio A.

We welcome your questions and comments, and we encourage you to join the conversation…
Call us at 410.662.8780. Email [email protected], or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

