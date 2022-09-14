"The Science of Babies": For 3½ year-olds +, a primer on sexuality

Today on Midday, we’re going to talk about sex.

Tom's guest today is Deborah Roffman, a human sexuality educator and consultant who has been talking about sex to kids and their parents and teachers for 50 years. She’s a longtime faculty member at the Park School here in Baltimore, and she has worked with more than 400 schools and community groups across the country, helping kids with their needs around healthy sexual development.

She's authored four books about sexuality, including Sex and Sensibility: The Thinking Parent’s Guide to Sex, Talk to Me First. Everything You Need to Know to Become Your Kids’ “Go-To” Person About Sex, and But How Did I Get In There In the First Place? Talking to Your Young Child About Sex

Her latest is The Science of Babies: A Little Book for Big Questions About Bodies, Birth and Families, a colorful board book designed for parents to share with their 3½ - 6 year-olds to introduce them to ideas about conception, gender and human development.

