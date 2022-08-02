"The Big Lie": Jonathan Lemire on the plot that's wrecked US politics

In the 2022 US elections across the country, more than 160 Republican primary candidates for offices up and down the ballot are election deniers who have embraced Donald Trump’s malicious fiction about the 2020 Presidential contest. On Monday (Aug 1), the Brennan Center for Justice in New York reported that 12 election denier candidates in swing states with secretary of state races this year have raised $7.3 million dollars for their campaigns. Overall, more than twice as much money has been raised in this cycle than was raised in 2018.

These campaigns are premised in the deliberate fallacy that elections in America are rigged, a fallacy perpetrated by Donald Trump over the last several years. Tom's guest for the hour today is a seasoned Washington reporter and author who has covered Mr. Trump for the Associated Press, POLITICO and MSNBC. Jonathan Lemire has written a terrific new book that examines the origins and the legacy of Donald Trump’s prevarication. It’s called The Big Lie: Election Chaos, Political Opportunism, and the State of American Politics After 2020.

Jonathan Lemire is the host of Way Too Early on MSNBC, and the White House Bureau Chief for POLITICO. He joins us on our digital line from New York…

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

