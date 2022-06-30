© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "Much Ado" from Chesapeake Shakespeare Co.

Published June 30, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT
Photo 1 Much Ado_WIDE CROP_credit Kiirstn Pagan.png
Anna DiGiovanni (left) and Dylan Arredondo in Chesapeake Shakespeare Company's production of "Much Ado About Nothing" at PFI Historical Park in Ellicott City. (Photo by Kiirstn Pagan for Chesapeake Shakespeare Co.)

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she's here with her take on Chesapeake Shakespeare Company's updated production of Much Ado About Nothing, the ever-popular Bard comedy that's now on stage at the open-air PFI Historical Park.

Directed by Seamus Miller, the 16-member cast includes Anna DiGiovanni and Dylan Arredondo (pictured above), who joined us here on Midday last week to talk about the production, as well as Molly Moores, Kate Forton, Jose Guzman, Ryan Tumulty and Abigail Funk, among others.

Photo 2 Much Ado_WIDE CROP_credit Kiirstn Pagan for CSC.png
(Left-right) Casey Brogan, Jose Guzman, Zach Brewster-Geisz and Will Kinna in CSC's "Much Ado About Nothing." (Photo by Kiirstn Pagan for Chesapeake Shakespeare Co.)

Much Ado About Nothing continues at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company's "In-the-Ruins" venue at PFI Historical Park in Ellicott City, Maryland until July 24. Follow the theater link for program and ticketing information.

Audio will be posted here shortly.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR ArtsJ. Wynn RousuckChesapeake Shakespeare CompanyTheater
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak