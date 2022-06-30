Rousuck's Review: "Much Ado" from Chesapeake Shakespeare Co.

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she's here with her take on Chesapeake Shakespeare Company's updated production of Much Ado About Nothing, the ever-popular Bard comedy that's now on stage at the open-air PFI Historical Park.

Directed by Seamus Miller, the 16-member cast includes Anna DiGiovanni and Dylan Arredondo (pictured above), who joined us here on Midday last week to talk about the production, as well as Molly Moores, Kate Forton, Jose Guzman, Ryan Tumulty and Abigail Funk, among others.

(Left-right) Casey Brogan, Jose Guzman, Zach Brewster-Geisz and Will Kinna in CSC's "Much Ado About Nothing." (Photo by Kiirstn Pagan for Chesapeake Shakespeare Co.)

Much Ado About Nothing continues at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company's "In-the-Ruins" venue at PFI Historical Park in Ellicott City, Maryland until July 24. Follow the theater link for program and ticketing information.

