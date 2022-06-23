© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Chesapeake Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing": Cast views

Published June 23, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT
CSC MuchAdo Press Photo 01 High Res.jpg
The cast of Chesapeake Shakespeare Company’s "Much Ado About Nothing." Photo by Kiirstn Pagan for Chesapeake Shakespeare Company.

We turn now to the theater, and to the new production of Shakespeare's ever-popular comedy, Much Ado About Nothing, being staged by Baltimore's Chesapeake Shakespeare Company-In-the-Ruins at the PFI Historic Park in Ellicott City, and directed by Seamus Miller.

Joining Tom to talk about the play are two members of the cast: Chesapeake Shakespeare Company member Anna DiGiovanni, who plays "Beatrice", and Dylan Arredondo, who plays the role of "Benedick." They connect with us on Zoom.

Anna DiGiovanni-Dylan Arredondo-combo.png
CSC's "Much Ado" cast members Anna DiGiovanni ("Beatrice") and Dylan Arredondo ("Benedick") (photos courtesy Chesapeake Shakespeare Company)

Much Ado About Nothing continues at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company through July 24. Follow the theater link for show and ticketing information.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR ArtsTheaterChesapeake Shakespeare Company
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak