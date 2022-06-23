Chesapeake Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing": Cast views

We turn now to the theater, and to the new production of Shakespeare's ever-popular comedy, Much Ado About Nothing, being staged by Baltimore's Chesapeake Shakespeare Company-In-the-Ruins at the PFI Historic Park in Ellicott City, and directed by Seamus Miller.

Joining Tom to talk about the play are two members of the cast: Chesapeake Shakespeare Company member Anna DiGiovanni, who plays "Beatrice", and Dylan Arredondo, who plays the role of "Benedick." They connect with us on Zoom.

CSC's "Much Ado" cast members Anna DiGiovanni ("Beatrice") and Dylan Arredondo ("Benedick") (photos courtesy Chesapeake Shakespeare Company)

Much Ado About Nothing continues at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company through July 24. Follow the theater link for show and ticketing information.