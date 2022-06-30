© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPO 106.9 Eastern Shore will be at reduced power today as we continue tower work. All streams are working.
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Newsmaker: Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises

Published June 30, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Sonja Santelises_BCPS 2022_wide crop.png
Dr. Sonja Santelises has served as the President and CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools since May 2016. (BCPS photo)

We begin today with our Newsmaker guest, Dr. Sonja Santelises, the CEO of the Baltimore City Public Schools. Earlier this month, the Office of Inspector General for Education did an audit of city high schools after complaints that grades had been changed inappropriately. Over a period of four years, between 2016-2019, the audit found more than 12,000 grades had been changed, and it said its investigation revealed, quote, “misunderstandings, misapplications and non-compliance of grade-changing procedures.”

Gov. Larry Hogan has referred the matter to prosecutors and called for Dr. Santelises to resign. Of course, grades are changed for a variety of reasons.

Dr. Sonja Santelises joins us on Zoom to discuss this and other issues affecting the city's public school system.

You can join us, too. Call 410.662.8780. email [email protected] or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore City Public SchoolsSchool CEO Sonja SantelisesEducationGovernor Larry HoganMidday Newsmaker
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak