Newsmaker: Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises

We begin today with our Newsmaker guest, Dr. Sonja Santelises, the CEO of the Baltimore City Public Schools. Earlier this month, the Office of Inspector General for Education did an audit of city high schools after complaints that grades had been changed inappropriately. Over a period of four years, between 2016-2019, the audit found more than 12,000 grades had been changed, and it said its investigation revealed, quote, “misunderstandings, misapplications and non-compliance of grade-changing procedures.”

Gov. Larry Hogan has referred the matter to prosecutors and called for Dr. Santelises to resign. Of course, grades are changed for a variety of reasons.

Dr. Sonja Santelises joins us on Zoom to discuss this and other issues affecting the city's public school system.

