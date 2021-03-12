School CEO Sonja Santelises

-
As Maryland school system leaders grapple with how to safely resume in-person learning, one thing is clear: It will be very expensive. Four…
Public school students in central Maryland are starting the school year with a virtual learning model.Thursday, three school superintendents laid out what…
Baltimore City Schools will offer free meals to its approximately 80,000 students during the novel coronoavirus two-week closure. Dr. Sonja Santelises,…
Last week the Baltimore City School Board voted to revoke the charter of Banneker Blake Academy and close the school in June 2019. The board is to vote in…
Parents and faculty from Banneker Blake Academy, a charter school in North Baltimore, gathered in front of city school headquarters Monday to protest the…