© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPO 106.9 Eastern Shore will be off the air on Tuesday, 6/14 . All streams are working at wypr.org
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Midday on Cars! with John Davis, host of MPT's "Motor Week"

Published June 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
MotorWeek Host John Davis Season 41 Photo_scaled.png
John Davis is currently hosting his 41st season of MPT's MotorWeek, television's longest-running weekly automotive magazine. (MPT)

Today on Midday, we are going to switch gears - so to speak - from the news of the day, and talk about Cars. Tom's guest for the hour is John Davis, the creator, producer and host of MotorWeek, now in its 41st season. It’s produced at Maryland Public Television (MPT) and syndicated on PBS stations across the country.

Gas prices are brutal, and there’s no end to the high prices in sight. What can we do to maximize our mileage, and given the damage we do every time we fill up, is now the time to take the plunge and go electric?

For the past many months, it’s been a challenging time to be in the market for a new set of wheels. We’ll talk about the current state of inventory for both new and used cars, and what we should look for when we’re ready to buy.

John Davis is with us for the hour today to take your questions and comments about all things automotive…

Join us! Call 410.662.8780. email: [email protected] Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

MotorWeek_logo_white bkgd_crop.png
(image courtesy MPT)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMPTJohn DavisTransportation