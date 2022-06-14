Midday on Cars! with John Davis, host of MPT's "Motor Week"

Today on Midday, we are going to switch gears - so to speak - from the news of the day, and talk about Cars. Tom's guest for the hour is John Davis, the creator, producer and host of MotorWeek, now in its 41st season. It’s produced at Maryland Public Television (MPT) and syndicated on PBS stations across the country.

Gas prices are brutal, and there’s no end to the high prices in sight. What can we do to maximize our mileage, and given the damage we do every time we fill up, is now the time to take the plunge and go electric?

For the past many months, it’s been a challenging time to be in the market for a new set of wheels. We’ll talk about the current state of inventory for both new and used cars, and what we should look for when we’re ready to buy.

John Davis is with us for the hour today to take your questions and comments about all things automotive…

Join us! Call 410.662.8780. email: [email protected] Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

(image courtesy MPT)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.