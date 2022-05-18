© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Mayor Brandon Scott on Ethics Board, smart policing, Harborplace

Published May 18, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott was inaugurated 526 days ago, on December 8, 2020

It's Midday with the Mayor, another in Tom Hall's series of monthly conversations with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott about key issues facing on the mayor's and the city's agendas.

With the national spotlight shining on Baltimore in this Preakness Week, City Hall is rocked by yet another ethics controversy, as the City Ethics Board ruled that City Council President Nick Mosby violated ethics rules on campaign solicitations. Tom asks the mayor about those allegations, plus: new city initiatives on SMART policing; drawing new police district boundaries; allocating $8 million in federal funds to help curb the city's gun violence; new moves to address homelessness; development news about Pimlico and Harborplace, the latest data on how many city employees have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and other issues.

Mayor Brandon Scott joins us on Zoom from City Hall.

You're welcome to join the conversation: call 410.662.8780. Email: [email protected]. Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMidday with the MayorBaltimore City CouncilBaltimore MayorBaltimore Mayor Brandon ScottBaltimore City Police
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
