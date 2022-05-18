Mayor Brandon Scott on Ethics Board, smart policing, Harborplace

It's Midday with the Mayor, another in Tom Hall's series of monthly conversations with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott about key issues facing on the mayor's and the city's agendas.

With the national spotlight shining on Baltimore in this Preakness Week, City Hall is rocked by yet another ethics controversy, as the City Ethics Board ruled that City Council President Nick Mosby violated ethics rules on campaign solicitations. Tom asks the mayor about those allegations, plus: new city initiatives on SMART policing; drawing new police district boundaries; allocating $8 million in federal funds to help curb the city's gun violence; new moves to address homelessness; development news about Pimlico and Harborplace, the latest data on how many city employees have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and other issues.

Mayor Brandon Scott joins us on Zoom from City Hall.

