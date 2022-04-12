© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "Sense and Sensibility" at Everyman Theatre

Published April 12, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT
Tony Nam and Megan Anderson in Kate Hamill's take on Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility" at Everyman Theatre. (photo by Teresa Castracane)

It's time again for a visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of the regional stage. Today Judy spotlights a new production of playwright Kate Hamill's 2016 adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel, Sense and Sensibility, live on stage at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre.

(left-right) Katie Kleiger (seated), Megan Anderson and Hannah Kelly as the Dashwood sisters in the Everyman Theatre production of Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility," adapted by playwright Kate Hamill. (photo by Teresa Castracane)

Hamill's spirited but faithful adaptation of the 1811 best-seller follows the adventures (and misadventures) of the Dashwood sisters - sensible Elinor, hypersensitive Marianne and good-natured Margaret, the youngest - after the death of their father and sudden loss of fortune.

The play is directed at Everyman by Susanna Gellert and features a ten-member ensemble cast playing more than two dozen characters.

Sense and Sensibility continues live on stage at Everyman Theatre through May 1. For showtimes and ticketing information, click the theater links.
A digital streaming version will be available for ticketed patrons starting April 22 and continuing through May 15.

