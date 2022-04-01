New Israel Fund's Daniel Sokatch on understanding the Jewish state

Today on Midday, a conversation about the long-running conflict in the Middle East between Palestinians and Israelis. During the past two weeks, three separate attacks by Palestinians have killed 11 Israelis, in a surge of violence not witnessed in years.

We won’t solve the conflict today, but we will have a conversation with a Jewish progressive advocate for peace in the Middle East.

Tom's guest is Daniel Sokatch. He’s the CEO of the New Israel Fund, an organization which advocates for equality in Israel for all citizens, recognizing and reinforcing pluralism and a tolerance for diversity and protecting the access of minorities to democratic channels and human rights. That is, to say the least, a tall order.

Daniel Sokatch has written a book that attempts to rise to that challenge, examining in an even-handed way the situation in Israel and the occupied territories, the complicated history of the region, and possible solutions to what has been an unsolvable problem for generations.

It’s called Can We Talk About Israel? A Guide for the Curious, Confused and Conflicted.

Daniel Sokatch joins Tom on Zoom today from San Francisco…

Daniel Sokatch and Tom Hall will continue their conversation about the book and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in an event at Beth Am Synagogue in Baltimore a week from Sunday, on April 10th at 4:00pm.

