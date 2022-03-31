Rep. Anthony Brown, Democratic candidate for MD Attorney General

Today, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Maryland Congressman Anthony Brown (D., Dist. 4) who has announced that he will not stand for re-election to the House of Representatives, but rather, run in the Democratic primary for Maryland Attorney General. The incumbent, Democrat Brian Frosh, will retire at the end of this term.

Anthony Brown served as the Lt. Governor in the administration of Gov. Martin O’Malley for two terms, from 2007-2015. Prior to that, he was in the General Assembly for eight years where he served as Vice Chairman of the Judiciary Committee and the Majority Whip in the House of Delegates. He was elected to Congress in 2016, representing Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties. In 2014, he ran for Governor, losing to Republican Larry Hogan.

Rep. Brown holds an undergraduate degree and a law degree from Harvard. A decorated military veteran, he is a retired Colonel in the United States Army Reserve, where he served for more than 25 years, including a tour in Iraq where he earned a Bronze Star. He was admitted to the MD bar in 1994. He was a clerk in the United States Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces.

Anthony Brown is 60 years old. He and his wife Karmen live in Largo. They are the parents of three adult children.

