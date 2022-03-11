© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

New Mosby Indictments: Legal Analysis from Prof. David Jaros

Published March 11, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST
Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who is running for reelection this year, has been federally charged with committing perjury on several recent financial transactions. (photo courtesy SAO)

On Thursday afternoon, a few minutes after 5:00pm, the US Attorney’s Office in Baltimore released a superseding indictment against Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. The indictment expands on the charges handed down in January, concerning Ms. Mosby’s purchase of two properties in Florida.

Attorney David Jaros, associate professor of law at UBalt School of Law, joins us frequently on Midday to provide expert legal analysis and commentary. (photo credit Larry Canner for UBalt Law)

Joining Tom now with legal analysis of these new charges is David Jaros, associate professor of law and Faculty Director of the Center for Criminal Justice Reform at the University of Baltimore School of Law.

Professor David Jaros joins us on Zoom from Baltimore.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayState's Attorney Marilyn MosbyMaryland PoliticsUniversity of BaltimoreTax LawWYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
