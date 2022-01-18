© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Dr. Thomas Scalea on 25 yrs leading the Shock Trauma Center at UMMC

Published January 18, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
Dr. Thomas Scalea_3_scaled_crop.png
Since 1997, Dr. Thomas Scalea has been Physician-in-Chief at the Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center. (photo courtesy UMMC)

Tom's guest today is Dr. Thomas Scalea. He’s a professor of Trauma Surgery and Director of the Program in Trauma at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. And for the past 25 years, he's been Physician-in-Chief of the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC).

For Dr. Scalea and his staff, the terrible numbers of homicide and non-fatal shootings that have plagued Baltimore for many years are not abstractions. Many of the victims of these shootings are rushed to Shock Trauma right after they are attacked. Many are saved because of a variety of techniques developed at Shock Trauma to treat serious injuries, techniques that have been adopted all over the world.

Dr. Scalea and his team have also cared for tens of thousands of people injured in car accidents and falls. He has traveled to Haiti and China to help earthquake victims, he has trained thousands of US Air Force personnel, and he has worked with military physicians in Afghanistan.

We welcome your questions or comments for Dr. Scalea.

Dr. Thomas Scalea joins us on Zoom…

A medivac helicopter delivers a patient to the Shock Trauma Center. (photo courtesy UMMC)
A medivac helicopter delivers a critically injured patient to the Shock Trauma Center. (photo courtesy UMMC)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

