MotorWeek's John Davis talks cars as he drives into Season 41 on PBS

Today on Midday, it’s Midday on Cars. Tom's guest is John Davis, the creator, producer and host of MotorWeek, the weekly automotive TV magazine that's produced by Maryland Public Television (MPT) and syndicated on PBS stations across the country and on the Velocity Cable Network (now the MotorTrend Network). The 41st season of MotorWeek kicked off last month. You can catch it on MPT at 5:00 on Saturdays. (In other parts of the country, check your local listings.)

It’s an interesting time to be in the market for a new set of wheels. Computer chips are still scarce, and that’s affecting the price of both new and used cars. And the old routine of going to a dealership and kicking the tires is giving way to on-line car purchasing. And, when it comes to the kind of car you may want to buy, the choices have never been more plentiful, including an expanding array of hybrid and all-electric cars and trucks.

John Davis stays on top of all of it, and today we’ll take your questions and comments about all things automotive. He joins us on our digital line from Owings Mills, Maryland...MPT's and MotorWeek's home base.

