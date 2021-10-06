"I'm Possible": Richard White's trip from the streets to the symphony

Tom's guest today is Richard Antoine White, an extraordinary classical musician with an extraordinary story. It begins in Sandtown-Winchester, on Baltimore’s West Side, in difficult circumstances, and bad, if not impossible odds.

In his new memoir, wryly titled "I'm Possible," Richard chronicles how he beat those odds. How he smashed barriers. How he developed a career full of firsts.

Published by Flatiron Books/MacMillan Publishers

The memoir's full title is I’m Possible: A Story of Survival, a Tuba, and the Small Miracle of a Big Dream. (Flatiron Books)

Richard Antoine White joins us on Zoom from his home in Albuquerque, NM.

Richard Antoine White will discuss and read selections from his book, in conversation with writer Judith Krummeck, at the Enoch Pratt Library's free Writers Live! series event tomorrow (October 7) at 7pm. For more information and to register, click here.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

