"I'm Possible": Richard White's trip from the streets to the symphony

Published October 6, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT
Richard Antoine White_Credit Adam Fenster_widecrop2.png
Richard Antoine White grew up in West Baltimore's Sandtown neighborhood. Today, he plays tuba with the New Mexico Philharmonic. His new memoir is called “I’m Possible: A Story of Survival, a Tuba, and the Small Miracle of a Big Dream." (Photo: Adam Fenster)

Tom's guest today is Richard Antoine White, an extraordinary classical musician with an extraordinary story. It begins in Sandtown-Winchester, on Baltimore’s West Side, in difficult circumstances, and bad, if not impossible odds.

In his new memoir, wryly titled "I'm Possible," Richard chronicles how he beat those odds. How he smashed barriers. How he developed a career full of firsts.

Cover_I'M POSSIBLE.jpg
Published by Flatiron Books/MacMillan Publishers

The memoir's full title is I’m Possible: A Story of Survival, a Tuba, and the Small Miracle of a Big Dream.  (Flatiron Books)

Richard Antoine White joins us on Zoom from his home in Albuquerque, NM.

Richard Antoine White will discuss and read selections from his book, in conversation with writer Judith Krummeck, at the Enoch Pratt Library's free Writers Live! series event tomorrow (October 7) at 7pm.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
