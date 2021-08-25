© 2021 WYPR
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Wayne Federman's "The History of Standup": A Comic's Look At Comics

Published August 25, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT
WayneFederman-bluemic.jpg
Photo: Craig Blankenhorn
/
Wayne Federman is a successful standup comedian, former writer for Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, actor, podcaster and author.

Today on Midday, a chronicle of stand-up comedy. Tom's guest is Wayne Federman. He has been a touring comedian for nearly 40 years. He has appeared on the Tonight Show multiple times, and he was a writer for Jimmy Fallon.

Federman has written a book that traces the evolution of standup comedy, from the 19th century when lecturers offered thoughts on serious subjects that they peppered with the occasional joke, through the vaudeville and nightclub eras to the explosion of comedy with the advent of radio, TV, streaming services and the Internet. Federman tells us how the standouts of standup have shaped this unique art form over many decades.

The History of Stand-UpCover.jpg
Published by Independent Artists Media

Wayne Federman joins us on our digital line from Los Angeles to talk about The History of Standup from Mark Twain to Dave Chappelle. 

This conversation was pre-recorded, so we can't take any calls or comments today.

