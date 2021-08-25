Wayne Federman's "The History of Standup": A Comic's Look At Comics

Today on Midday, a chronicle of stand-up comedy. Tom's guest is Wayne Federman. He has been a touring comedian for nearly 40 years. He has appeared on the Tonight Show multiple times, and he was a writer for Jimmy Fallon.

Federman has written a book that traces the evolution of standup comedy, from the 19th century when lecturers offered thoughts on serious subjects that they peppered with the occasional joke, through the vaudeville and nightclub eras to the explosion of comedy with the advent of radio, TV, streaming services and the Internet. Federman tells us how the standouts of standup have shaped this unique art form over many decades.

Wayne Federman joins us on our digital line from Los Angeles to talk about The History of Standup from Mark Twain to Dave Chappelle.

