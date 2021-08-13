Standup Comedy

Search Query
Show Search
Home
Programs & Podcasts
All Shows A-Z
WYPR Radio Schedule
On The Record
Midday
The Daily Dose
Out of The Blocks
The Morning Economic Report
Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine
Sports at Large
The Weekly Reader
Radio Kitchen
Cellar Notes
Your Maryland
Your Retirement
Essential Tremors
Future City
What Are You Reading?
One Day at a Time: In Recovery in Baltimore
In Partnership With WYPR
Distributed By WYPR
Partner Content
WYPR Podcast Central
All Shows A-Z
WYPR Radio Schedule
On The Record
Midday
The Daily Dose
Out of The Blocks
The Morning Economic Report
Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine
Sports at Large
The Weekly Reader
Radio Kitchen
Cellar Notes
Your Maryland
Your Retirement
Essential Tremors
Future City
What Are You Reading?
One Day at a Time: In Recovery in Baltimore
In Partnership With WYPR
Distributed By WYPR
Partner Content
WYPR Podcast Central
Newsroom
Healthcare
Politics
Healthcare
Politics
Events
A Farewell Celebration for "Out of the Blocks"
2021 Friends of Patterson Park Summer Concerts
WYPR Welcomes Paula Poundstone
Community Calendar
Submit a Community Calendar Event
A Farewell Celebration for "Out of the Blocks"
2021 Friends of Patterson Park Summer Concerts
WYPR Welcomes Paula Poundstone
Community Calendar
Submit a Community Calendar Event
Ways to Give
Membership
Update Your Information
Direct Debits via EFT
Vehicle Donation
Underwriting and Corporate Support
Planned Giving
More Ways to Give
Report for America Funding
Membership FAQs
Membership
Update Your Information
Direct Debits via EFT
Vehicle Donation
Underwriting and Corporate Support
Planned Giving
More Ways to Give
Report for America Funding
Membership FAQs
About
Contact Us
WYPR Mission Statement
WTMD & WYPR Unite
Community Advisory Board
Open Board and CAB Meetings
Building Our Community
Employment and Internships
Press Room
Social Media Guidelines
Your Public Radio FCC Public File
CPB Compliance
Privacy
Public Media Code of Integrity
General Contest Rules
Ways to Connect
Contact Us
WYPR Mission Statement
WTMD & WYPR Unite
Community Advisory Board
Open Board and CAB Meetings
Building Our Community
Employment and Internships
Press Room
Social Media Guidelines
Your Public Radio FCC Public File
CPB Compliance
Privacy
Public Media Code of Integrity
General Contest Rules
Ways to Connect
Search
© 2021 WYPR
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WYPR 88.1 FM
On Air
Now Playing
WYPR Presents BBC
On Air
Now Playing
WYPR Presents All Classical
All Streams
Home
Programs & Podcasts
All Shows A-Z
WYPR Radio Schedule
On The Record
Midday
The Daily Dose
Out of The Blocks
The Morning Economic Report
Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine
Sports at Large
The Weekly Reader
Radio Kitchen
Cellar Notes
Your Maryland
Your Retirement
Essential Tremors
Future City
What Are You Reading?
One Day at a Time: In Recovery in Baltimore
In Partnership With WYPR
Distributed By WYPR
Partner Content
WYPR Podcast Central
All Shows A-Z
WYPR Radio Schedule
On The Record
Midday
The Daily Dose
Out of The Blocks
The Morning Economic Report
Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine
Sports at Large
The Weekly Reader
Radio Kitchen
Cellar Notes
Your Maryland
Your Retirement
Essential Tremors
Future City
What Are You Reading?
One Day at a Time: In Recovery in Baltimore
In Partnership With WYPR
Distributed By WYPR
Partner Content
WYPR Podcast Central
Newsroom
Healthcare
Politics
Healthcare
Politics
Events
A Farewell Celebration for "Out of the Blocks"
2021 Friends of Patterson Park Summer Concerts
WYPR Welcomes Paula Poundstone
Community Calendar
Submit a Community Calendar Event
A Farewell Celebration for "Out of the Blocks"
2021 Friends of Patterson Park Summer Concerts
WYPR Welcomes Paula Poundstone
Community Calendar
Submit a Community Calendar Event
Ways to Give
Membership
Update Your Information
Direct Debits via EFT
Vehicle Donation
Underwriting and Corporate Support
Planned Giving
More Ways to Give
Report for America Funding
Membership FAQs
Membership
Update Your Information
Direct Debits via EFT
Vehicle Donation
Underwriting and Corporate Support
Planned Giving
More Ways to Give
Report for America Funding
Membership FAQs
About
Contact Us
WYPR Mission Statement
WTMD & WYPR Unite
Community Advisory Board
Open Board and CAB Meetings
Building Our Community
Employment and Internships
Press Room
Social Media Guidelines
Your Public Radio FCC Public File
CPB Compliance
Privacy
Public Media Code of Integrity
General Contest Rules
Ways to Connect
Contact Us
WYPR Mission Statement
WTMD & WYPR Unite
Community Advisory Board
Open Board and CAB Meetings
Building Our Community
Employment and Internships
Press Room
Social Media Guidelines
Your Public Radio FCC Public File
CPB Compliance
Privacy
Public Media Code of Integrity
General Contest Rules
Ways to Connect
Search
Standup Comedy
Programs
"Tinder Live!" Comedian Lane Moore On Love, Music & COVID-Era Dating
Tom Hall
,
The multi-genre talent riffs on love and self-sufficiency in her music, her book and her hit comedy show.