"Out of the Blocks" Creators Henkin & Patrick On A Decade Of Stories

Now, we turn to our good friends, Aaron Henkin and Wendel Patrick. They are the creative team behind WYPR's award-winning podcast series, Out of the Blocks.

The premise of the series is genius-simple: the producers pick a block, here in Baltimore, or elsewhere, they interview and photograph the people who live and work in that block, and they edit together a collage of profiles of those people and their stories. Aaron edits the collages. Wendel composes music to fit the voices of everyone whose stories we hear.

The series comes to a close tonight, when the final episode of the podcast will be posted on-line. You can hear an excerpt from the episode on Thursday morning during Morning Edition...

WYPR's award-winning podcast series concludes tonight after a 9-year run.

The series garnered a national Edward R Murrow award in 2018. It introduced us to folks from around the city of Baltimore, and also let us meet people in communities well outside of Baltimore.

Aaron Henkin has been hosting another great podcast, The Daily Dose, throughout the pandemic. He has started a new project here at WYPR that is so new, it doesn’t have a title yet. Wendel Patrick is a performing musician, a faculty member at the Peabody Institute, and the host of Artworks on MD Public Television.

On Thursday night, August 26, Aaron and Wendel will hold an event to talk about the series, and offer tips on DIY interviewing, on the hill at Patterson Park. That event starts at 6:00. For details, click here.

Aaron Henkin joins Tom in Studio A, and Wendel Patrick connects with us on Zoom.