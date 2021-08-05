A Farewell Celebration for "Out of the Blocks"

On Thursday, August 26 at 6 PM, join WYPR with the creators, participants, and fans of Out of the Blocks to celebrate a decade of Baltimore stories, told one block at a time.

You can register for the event, here.

It's free and open to the public! And, if you register in advance, the first 150 family groups to check-in at the WYPR table will get a deck of Out of the Blocks playing cards.

As the long-running podcast ends in August, this is your unique opportunity to meet the people whose stories you’ve heard on Out of the Blocks, to talk with producers Aaron Henkin & Wendel Patrick about how and why they made the show, and to learn some useful tips for your own DIY interviewing projects.

Bring a picnic and/or food will also be available for purchase. Don't forget to bring your own lawn chairs and picnic blankets!

RAIN DATE AUGUST 31

COVID-19 :

If you are eyeing the uptick in COVID-19 numbers due to the spread of the Delta variant, we hear you. In an abundance of caution, this event is outdoors, in a venue with a ton of space to spread out, picnic style. We hope to see you and your family at the hill of Patterson Park on August 26th!

Support WYPR 88.1 FM:

WYPR members help make free, community events like this possible. Support Baltimore NPR's news station financially by becoming a member, or renewing your membership, today at wypr.org/donate.

THANK YOU to our event sponsors!

The Park School of Baltimore

Catholic Charities

The Baltimore Museum of Art

Cajou Creamery