As A Post-Pandemic Dining-Out Season Looms, How Is The Local Restaurant Industry Faring?

Published May 28, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT
Chef Emilienne (l.) and Chef Iman with Mera Kitchen Collective, a cooperative catering enterprise in Baltimore (Emily Lerman)

As we enter this Memorial Day weekend, folks are feeling much, much better about going out and enjoying the things we weren’t able to enjoy during the long months of the pandemic. For people who are vaccinated, going to a restaurant is no longer tantamount to risking your life. For unvaccinated people, it’s a different story, for them and for those around them, but as more people, including teens and children, get their jabs, that special date or taking the family out are no longer a problem.

Today on Midday, three perspectives on restaurants.

Tom's first guest is Marshall Reston, Jr.. He is the President and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Maryland, an organization that represents about 25% of the restaurants in our state.

Tom speaks next with Emily Lerman. She is a co-founder of the Mera Kitchen Collective and the not-for-profit MK Foundation, and a Project Officer with the Baltimore Roundtable for Economic Democracy, an organization that helps co-op businesses get funding and get organized around a worker-owned model.

Tom's final guest today is Christina Tkacik. She covers restaurants and dining for the Baltimore Sun.

Marshall Weston, CEO Restaurant Association of MD; Emily Lerman, Mera Kitchen Collective; Christina Tkacik, Baltimore Sun.

All our guests joined us on Zoom. These conversations were recorded on Tuesday, so we couldn't take any calls or online comments for today's broadcast.

