Sizing Up The 2021 GA Session: Party Leadership Perspectives

In this year’s unprecedented Maryland General Assembly session, members of the state Senate sat divided by plastic barriers. House of Delegates sessions were held in two different buildings. But the physical divisions occasioned by precautions to prevent the spread of COVID 19 did not portend insurmountable political divisions.

Republican Governor Larry Hogan called it the best session in his seven years in office, despite the Democratic majority’s override of his vetoes of several high profile bills.

The legislature can count among its accomplishments this year the passage of measures dealing with pandemic relief, groundbreaking police reform, aid to HBCUs, K-12 school funding, sports betting, expanded broadband access and help for small businesses.

Office of Sen. Bill Ferguson/Office of Del. Nic Kipke MD Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-District 46); former House Minority Leader Nic Kipke (R-District 31)

On today's Midday on Politics, perspectives on the 2021 General Assembly Session in Tom's live conversations, first, with Democratic Senate President Bill Ferguson and then with Republican former House Minority Leader Nic Kipke.

They join the program on Zoom.