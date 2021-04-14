© 2021 WYPR
"My Year Abroad": A Rollicking New Novel From Chang-rae Lee

Published April 14, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT
Chang-rae Lee crop2 (c) Michelle Branca Lee.jpg
Photograph © by Michelle Branca Lee
/
Chang-rae Lee teaches creative writing at Stanford University, and is the author of six novels.

The celebrated and prolific novelist's latest work is an exuberant and poignant tale of youth, love and hope.

(Originally broadcast on February 19, 2021)

My Year Abroad, by Chang-rae Lee
Riverhead Books /Penguin Random House Publishers

Today, on this archive edition of Midday, Tom Hall speaks with the award-winning writer, Chang-rae Lee. He is the author of six novels. The Surrendered, which he published in 2008, was a Finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. Another book, On Such a Full Sea, was a Finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award, and the winner of the Heartland Fiction Prize.

His latest novel is a stunning, wild tale whose protagonist is a 20-year-old, somewhat aimless college student from New Jersey named Tiller Bardmon. The book is a collection of Tiller’s reflections on the relationships he has with a charismatic businessman, and later, a young mother and her son. It’s called My Year Abroad.

Tom spoke with Chang-rae Lee on Zoom.

