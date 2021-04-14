"My Year Abroad": A Rollicking New Novel From Chang-rae Lee

(Originally broadcast on February 19, 2021)

Riverhead Books /Penguin Random House Publishers

Today, on this archive edition of Midday, Tom Hall speaks with the award-winning writer, Chang-rae Lee. He is the author of six novels. The Surrendered, which he published in 2008, was a Finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. Another book, On Such a Full Sea, was a Finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award, and the winner of the Heartland Fiction Prize.

His latest novel is a stunning, wild tale whose protagonist is a 20-year-old, somewhat aimless college student from New Jersey named Tiller Bardmon. The book is a collection of Tiller’s reflections on the relationships he has with a charismatic businessman, and later, a young mother and her son. It’s called My Year Abroad.

Tom spoke with Chang-rae Lee on Zoom.

