The 2021 MD GA: The Republican View From Sen. Bryan Simonaire

Last night, the Maryland General Assembly finished the work of its 2021 Session, a session unlike any other, given the pandemic’s effect on how business was conducted, and in several respects, what business was conducted.

We begin today with a look back at the 2021 Session. A little later, Ovetta Wiggins, who covers the Statehouse for the Washington Post and Rachel Baye, WYPR’s Statehouse reporter, will join Tom with a recap of some of the highlights of the 2021 Session.

But first, we turn to Senator Bryan Simonaire, the Republican Minority Leader in the Upper Chamber. He represents District 31, in Northeast Anne Arundel County.

Senator Simonaire joins us on Zoom.