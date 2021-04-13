Sizing Up The 2021 MDGA: A Recap With Two State House Reporters

Now, we continue our recap of the 2021 Session of the Maryland General Assembly, which concluded, Sine Die, at midnight last night in Annapolis. In addition to a billion-dollar stimulus bill, and a budget that got a big boost from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan, the legislature passed a package of historic police reform measures, along with many other bills.

Joining Tom for analysis of the session are Ovetta Wiggins, who covers Maryland politics for the Washington Post, and Rachel Baye, who covers the state and the Statehouse as part of our news team here at WYPR. Ovetta joins us on Zoom; Rachel joins us on our digital line.

