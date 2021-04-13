© 2021 WYPR
Sizing Up The 2021 MDGA: A Recap With Two State House Reporters

Published April 13, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT
statehouse.jpg
Preservation Maryland/Flickr
/
The State House in Annapolis, Maryland

Two veteran State House reporters describe some of the highlights of the historic legislative session, from sweeping policing reforms to a COVID relief package.

Now, we continue our recap of the 2021 Session of the Maryland General Assembly, which concluded, Sine Die, at midnight last night in Annapolis. In addition to a billion-dollar stimulus bill, and a budget that got a big boost from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan, the legislature passed a package of historic police reform measures, along with many other bills.

Wiggins-Baye-combo.jpg
Washington Post/Rachel Baye
Ovetta Wiggins covers Maryland politics for the Washington Post. Rachel Baye is WYPR's State House reporter.

Joining Tom for analysis of the session are Ovetta Wiggins, who covers Maryland politics for the Washington Post, and Rachel Baye, who covers the state and the Statehouse as part of our news team here at WYPR. Ovetta joins us on Zoom; Rachel joins us on our digital line.

