© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

COVID Vaccination Update: Acting MD Health Sec. Dennis Schrader

Dennis Schrader-scale-crop2.jpg
Joe Andrucyk/Maryland Department of Health
/
Dennis Schrader is the Acting Secretary of the Maryland Department of Health

As the supply - and demand - for COVID vaccines grows, MD's top health official says better scheduling, more mass sites will improve vaccination equity.

Supplies of the three federally approved COVID-19 vaccines continue to grow, and in Maryland, the vaccination rate is accelerating. As of today, the state is officially in Phase 2A of its vaccination priority program. All Marylanders age 60 or older are eligible to receive a vaccine. As of next Tuesday, March 30, anyone over the age of 16 with an underlying medical condition will become eligible. And last week, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that all Marylanders over the age of 16 will be eligible for a COVID 19 vaccine by the 27th of April.

Vaccine-SixFlags-BowieMDSite.jpg
photo by Rob Sivak/WYPR
At The Six Flags drive-thru mass vax site in Bowie, Maryland in mid-March, residents in their cars line up for COVID-19 shots.

Tom's first guest today is the person in charge of making sure the state has enough vaccines to administer, and the infrastructure needed to get the shots into peoples’ arms.

Dennis Schrader is Acting Secretary of the Maryland Department of Health. He joins us on Zoom…

To check on your current eligibility to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and to schedule a vaccination for yourself or members of your family, go online to covidvax.Maryland.gov or call 855-MD GO VAX (1-855-634-6829) for more information.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayCoronavirus In Maryland And AbroadWYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak