COVID Vaccination Update: Acting MD Health Sec. Dennis Schrader

Supplies of the three federally approved COVID-19 vaccines continue to grow, and in Maryland, the vaccination rate is accelerating. As of today, the state is officially in Phase 2A of its vaccination priority program. All Marylanders age 60 or older are eligible to receive a vaccine. As of next Tuesday, March 30, anyone over the age of 16 with an underlying medical condition will become eligible. And last week, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that all Marylanders over the age of 16 will be eligible for a COVID 19 vaccine by the 27th of April.

photo by Rob Sivak/WYPR At The Six Flags drive-thru mass vax site in Bowie, Maryland in mid-March, residents in their cars line up for COVID-19 shots.

Tom's first guest today is the person in charge of making sure the state has enough vaccines to administer, and the infrastructure needed to get the shots into peoples’ arms.

Dennis Schrader is Acting Secretary of the Maryland Department of Health. He joins us on Zoom…

To check on your current eligibility to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and to schedule a vaccination for yourself or members of your family, go online to covidvax.Maryland.gov or call 855-MD GO VAX (1-855-634-6829) for more information.