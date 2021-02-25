© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

City Council President Nick Mosby, On COVID, Crime, And Economic Challenges

NickMosby_CCP-Official.jpg
Office of the City Council President
/

Tom Hall's guest for the hour today is the president of the Baltimore City Council, Nick Mosby.

He leads a progressive council at a perilous time for our city, as we confront a public health crisis, an economic downturn, and a continued epidemic of serious and deadly crimes.

President Mosby has been a vocal critic of Governor Larry Hogan, accusing the state government of “a deliberate pattern of inequity” in its distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.  

Mosby has promised to improve the oversight of city contracts by the Board of Estimates, and he has changed the structure and make-up of council committees. The Council has passed one bill so far, restricting restaurant delivery fees, that has been signed into law.

Today, as part of Midday's regular series of check-ins with leaders of local government, a conversation about the City Council president’s legislative priorities, and his vision for our city.

Nick Mosby joins Tom Hall today on Zoom.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayMidday PodcastBaltimore City CouncilCoronavirus In Maryland And AbroadWYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak