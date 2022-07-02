Summer Reading
On this episode of Future City, we discuss great reads for the summer! Future City welcomed several guests this month to discuss their favorite reads.
Guests include:
Samantha Zline, Branch Manager, Severna Park Library
- Anne Arundel County Public Library website - https://www.aacpl.net/
- Book Recommendations Page (includes staff picks and our monthly newsletters) https://www.aacpl.net/books-more/book-recommendations
-The American Library Association Banned and Challenged Books: https://www.ala.org/advocacy/bbooks
Heidi Daniel, President & CEO of Enoch Pratt Free Library
https://www.prattlibrary.org/
Morgan Reid, Health & Wellness Coach
Her instagram: @morganshelaine
Tom Hall, host of Midday on 88.1 WYPR
https://www.wypr.org/show/midday
Lisa Morgan, host of The Weekly Reader on 88.1 WYPR
https://www.wypr.org/show/the-weekly-reader-on-wypr
Carol Booker, author of Cove Point on the Chesapeake: The Beacon, The Bay, and the Dream
https://www.amazon.com/Cove-Point-Chesapeake-Beacon-Dream/dp/1734886633