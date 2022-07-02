Summer Reading

On this episode of Future City, we discuss great reads for the summer! Future City welcomed several guests this month to discuss their favorite reads.

Guests include:

Samantha Zline, Branch Manager, Severna Park Library

- Anne Arundel County Public Library website - https://www.aacpl.net/

- Book Recommendations Page (includes staff picks and our monthly newsletters) https://www.aacpl.net/books-more/book-recommendations

-The American Library Association Banned and Challenged Books: https://www.ala.org/advocacy/bbooks

Heidi Daniel, President & CEO of Enoch Pratt Free Library

Libraryhttps://www.prattlibrary.org/

Morgan Reid, Health & Wellness Coach

Her instagram: @morganshelaine

Tom Hall, host of Midday on 88.1 WYPR

https://www.wypr.org/show/midday

Lisa Morgan, host of The Weekly Reader on 88.1 WYPR

https://www.wypr.org/show/the-weekly-reader-on-wypr

Carol Booker, author of Cove Point on the Chesapeake: The Beacon, The Bay, and the Dream

https://www.amazon.com/Cove-Point-Chesapeake-Beacon-Dream/dp/1734886633