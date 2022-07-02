© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Future City Logo Draft 1 (1).png
Future City

Summer Reading

Published July 2, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT
Illustration of two people standing on a beach, with suitcases in the shape of books.
Kerry Hyndman
/
Getty Images/Ikon Images
Illustration of two people standing on a beach, with suitcases in the shape of books.

On this episode of Future City, we discuss great reads for the summer! Future City welcomed several guests this month to discuss their favorite reads.

Guests include:

Samantha Zline, Branch Manager, Severna Park Library

- Anne Arundel County Public Library website - https://www.aacpl.net/

- Book Recommendations Page (includes staff picks and our monthly newsletters) https://www.aacpl.net/books-more/book-recommendations

-The American Library Association Banned and Challenged Books: https://www.ala.org/advocacy/bbooks

Heidi Daniel, President & CEO of Enoch Pratt Free Library

Libraryhttps://www.prattlibrary.org/

Morgan Reid, Health & Wellness Coach

Her instagram: @morganshelaine

Tom Hall, host of Midday on 88.1 WYPR

https://www.wypr.org/show/midday

Lisa Morgan, host of The Weekly Reader on 88.1 WYPR

https://www.wypr.org/show/the-weekly-reader-on-wypr

Carol Booker, author of Cove Point on the Chesapeake: The Beacon, The Bay, and the Dream

https://www.amazon.com/Cove-Point-Chesapeake-Beacon-Dream/dp/1734886633

Tags

Future City Future CityPrograms
Charles Robinson
See stories by Charles Robinson