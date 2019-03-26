Your Brain on Grief

The grief that accompanies a loss, whether the death of a family member, the disappearance of a job, even a divorce -- can be intense. What happens to the brain during grief? Are there identifiable symptoms that are treatable? Are the effects of grief reversible? Dr. Lisa M. Shulman shares the answers she’s worked through in her book called “Before and after Loss: A Neurologist’s Perspective on Loss, Grief, and Our Brain.” We’re revisiting a conversation we had with her in January. Original airdate: 1.22.19