WYPR President LaFontaine Oliver & MPT President Larry Unger: Public Media And The Pandemic

The torrent of news that NPR and its affiliates around the country need to cover would be daunting in the best of times, but to cover it while the health risk is high and revenue is down presents unprecedented challenges.

About a year ago, when LaFontaine Oliver took over as president and general manager of WYPR, we talked with him on this program about his plans for our station moving forward. We promised to have him back occasionally to give listeners an update on where the station is heading. Today, we are keeping that promise.

Before taking the helm at WYPR, Mr. Oliver led the Orlando NPR station, WMFE, for six years. Before that, he was the general manager of WEAA over at Morgan State University.

He also brings a national perspective to the challenges facing public radio today. He has served on the NPR Board of Directors since 2016.

And joining us a bit later in the show is Maryland Public Television President and CEO Larry Unger.

In addition to his role leading MPT, Mr Unger is also a trustee of America's Public Television Stations, the Washington, D.C.-based advocacy organization for the public television system; and chair of the board of trustees of American Public Television, the largest syndicator of programming for U.S. public TV stations.