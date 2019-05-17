FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 7, 2019

Media Contact:

Amy Burke Friedman, PROFILES

afriedman@profilespr.com / 410-243-3790

LaFontaine E. Oliver Named President and General Manager of WYPR

(Baltimore, Md) -- The Board of Directors of WYPR announced today the appointment of LaFontaine E. Oliver as president and general manager. Oliver will succeed Tony Brandon, who has led the station since 2002.

Oliver will return to Baltimore to assume his new role on July 1, having been general manager of WEAA at Morgan State University from 2007 until 2013. Most recently, Oliver was president and general manager of WMFE in Orlando, Fla.

“I'm excited to join the talented staff, board and dedicated community of listeners and supporters of WYPR to continue building the area's preeminent public service media organization,” said Oliver. “It will be a great privilege to return to a community that I love and that has helped to shape me as a leader. It was in Baltimore that I truly developed an understanding of the powerful role that public media can play in fostering an engaged and well-informed citizenry.”

During his tenure at WMFE, Oliver led the development and implementation of a four-year strategic plan that has grown station revenue by 30 percent and nearly doubled market share. Oliver is one of 12 member station managers on the NPR Board of Directors, and serves as president of the Central Florida Association of Black Journalists. His experience includes programming, producing, and management roles in commercial, satellite and public radio.

“We are delighted to welcome LaFontaine home to Baltimore,” said WYPR Board Chair Darcy Carroll. “His enthusiasm and vision for the various platforms where public radio can engage and inform its community makes him the ideal choice to continue the transformational leadership that WYPR has experienced under Tony Brandon.”

“It has been a great honor to serve as president and general manager of WYPR since its founding in 2002,” said Tony Brandon. “It has been a privilege to serve the communities of Baltimore and to build WYPR into a significant public media news organization for the past 17 years. Throughout, WYPR has been generously supported by its growing number of listener/members, and I thank all the talented staff, board and volunteers for their dedicated contributions to the success of the station. I am delighted to turn the station over to LaFontaine, a proven public radio leader who will bring great vision to the station.”

WYPR is a National Public Radio station serving Baltimore, the state of Maryland, and beyond. WYPR was founded in 2002 by local community members. It is an independent licensee with a diverse Board of Directors consisting of Maryland residents. In addition to airing national and international radio features, WYPR excels in local programming including its news, public affairs, and cultural programs. WYPR is located at 88.1 FM on the radio dial and at 2216 N. Charles Street in Baltimore. As a listener-supported radio station, all contributions to the station are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. For more information, visit www.wypr.org or call 410-235-1660.

