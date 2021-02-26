Vaccination Station: Where Is My Shot?

Maryland is in Phase 1C of COVID-19 vaccinations. You can find out if you qualify for a vaccine at the state's COVIDLink site.

The state is running three mass vaccination sites. Vaccines also are being administered by local health departments, hospitals, pharmacies and others.

Because the supply is so short, it can be hard to get an appointment for a vaccine even if you qualify. You cannot just walk in anywhere and get a vaccine. You must have an appointment.

Here are some things you can do to get the ball rolling on finding a vaccine appointment.

Text MDReady to 898-211 to get text alerts about vaccine appointments and other COVID updates.

The state's main page for scheduling a vaccination appointment is here.

State Mass Vaccination Sites

M&T Bank Stadium and the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore and Six Flags America in Bowie are mass vaccination sites. You can try calling for an appointment at 855-MD-GO-VAX (855-634-6829).

Check out the Maryland Vaccine Hunters page on Facebook. It's chock full of tips from people on how to find vaccines.

Health Departments

Local health departments are distributing vaccines, as well, but the vaccination phase they are in can differ from the state's.

Baltimore City

Baltimore City announced February 25 that it is targeting older adults, people living in congregate facilities and educators to receive its limited supply of vaccines. There will be about 3,500 doses available the 1st week of March. People 65 and over can fill out a ”vaccine interest form” here.

Baltimore County

As of February 25, more than 287,000 people have registered online for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the county health department. If you live or work in the county, you are encouraged to register.

Baltimore County is running a mass vaccination site at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium.

Anne Arundel County

You can pre-register for a vaccine appointment here, but again, supplies are limited and it could be a while before you get an appointment.

Howard County

You can fill out a pre-registration survey here.