Racial Equity And Maryland’s Vaccine Distribution

African Americans make up one-third of Maryland’s population but only 15 percent of Covid-19 vaccine recipients. Is medical mistrust behind low vaccination rates of minority residents, or is it the struggle of getting an appointment, and getting to it?

We ask Dr. Jinlene Chan of the Maryland Department of Health.

Read the letters between county leaders and Acting Secretary of Health Dennis Schrader.

Plus, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, who as a state delegate pushed for publicly tracking COVID cases by race and ethnicity, raises the alarm on vaccine equity. Read Mosby's letter to Governor Hogan here.