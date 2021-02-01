 NAACP President Calls For More Equitable Vaccine Distribution | WYPR

NAACP President Calls For More Equitable Vaccine Distribution

Kobi Little, president of the Baltimore chapter of the NAACP, speaking at a vaccine info session Monday
State data shows that Black Marylanders have been receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at lower rates, even while being disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Rev. Kobi Little, president of the Baltimore chapter of the NAACP, called for more equitable vaccine distribution. He spoke at a vaccine info session with local health experts on Monday afternoon. 

“The only way to end the pandemic is for us to fight the health consequences of white supremacy and structural inequity,” he said. 

As of Monday, Black residents of Maryland have received less than 15% of the doses while making up 30% of the state’s population. White residents have received about 63% of the doses. 

Little stressed that vaccine hesitancy in Black communities stems from racism in health care. He said there needs to be greater outreach to people who don’t trust the vaccine. 

“If we continue to ostracize people who are hesitant about the vaccine, we continue to drive a wedge,” Little said. “It is unfortunate that in Maryland, in this state, we have top elected officials who will hold press conferences, and shame communities for not fully embracing and adopting the vaccine. And then in the same conversation, say that we can reopen schools without a vaccine.” 

State-run mass vaccination sites are opening this week. Health officials are hoping they’ll make vaccines more accessible. 

