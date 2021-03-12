-
Legislation that would give Baltimore County’s executive and the county council more control over how the school system spends money is racist, according…
-
State data shows that Black Marylanders have been receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at lower rates, even while being disproportionately affected by the…
-
Democrat Brandon Scott faced criticism about his Baltimore City Hall insider status from other mayoral candidates in a debate hosted Thursday night by the…
-
The first time Kweisi Mfume was elected to represent Maryland’s seventh congressional district, he was 38 years old. Now 71, he says he wants to continue…
-
Twenty-four years ago, a judge ordered fundamental changes to the way Baltimore City Public Schools are managed and funded. The ruling, the result of a…
-
Host Nathan Sterner talks to City Hall Reporter Dominique Maria Bonessi about the Justice Department not finding sufficient evidence in federal criminal…
-
Former NAACP President and CEO Ben Jealous has formally announced his plans to run for governor next year.The 44-year-old Democrat and California native…
-
Representatives of Maryland’s Legislative Black Caucus and the NAACP announced Friday a set of policy proposals in response to the scathing Justice…