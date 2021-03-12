vaccine distribution

-
Gov. Larry Hogan announced plans to add six state-run mass vaccination sites, spread across the state.
Governor Hogan lifts Covid-19 restrictions on restaurants, bars and other venues. Howard County uses mobile vaccine sites in an effort to reduce inequity.…
A New Goucher poll shows enthusiasm among Marylanders to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Members of the WYPR News Team share their latest stories. And…
Under Phase 1B of the state’s guidelines, Marylanders with intellectual or developmental disabilities are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. But…
Across Maryland, debate continues over who gets a vaccine: Governor Hogan announces a statewide effort to combat vaccine inequities in the wake of growing…
Racial inequities in COVID-19 vaccination rates persist in Maryland, despite a rise in overall vaccination rate.At Monday’s weekly senate vaccine…
Dr. Leana Wen sheds light on virus variants, the vaccine, and how much historical mistrust is really at play in vaccine inequities. We also hear candid…
Baltimore County announces a plan for vaccinating homebound residents. The Maryland Senate considers bills aimed at reforming the way police interact with…
Governor Hogan gives an update on Maryland’s improving COVID-19 metrics, efforts to identify new variants of the virus, and the state’s slow but steady…
State lawmakers strike down bills that would give Baltimore County’s Inspector General oversight of the county’s school system. Baltimore’s top officials…