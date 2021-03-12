The GroundTruth Project

-
-
-
After A Week of Grief And Rage, Baltimore Asians Honor Atlanta Victims
-
The disability advocacy group Arc Maryland has dropped the suits it filed in federal court last week charging that Baltimore City and five other jurisdictions were denying people with disabilities access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Gov. Larry Hogan is easing several COVID-19 restrictions across the state. Effective Friday 5 p.m., all capacity limits on indoor and outdoor dining at…
-
Howard County is expanding mobile COVID-19 vaccinations as part of its strategy to reduce vaccine inequity. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced…
-
Under Phase 1B of the state’s guidelines, Marylanders with intellectual or developmental disabilities are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. But…
-
The leaders of Maryland’s two largest predominantly Black jurisdictions -- Baltimore City and Prince George’s County -- demanded a more equitable…
-
Thursday marks a year since Maryland hospitals first started receiving COVID-19 patients. Since March 4, 2020, hospitals have treated more than 34,000…
-
Racial inequities in COVID-19 vaccination rates persist in Maryland, despite a rise in overall vaccination rate.At Monday’s weekly senate vaccine…