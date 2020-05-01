 Migrant Workers Bear The Burdens of The Pandemic | WYPR
Migrant Workers Bear The Burdens of The Pandemic

Migrant workers from Mexico pick cucumbers in Blackwater, Virginia. Photo taken in 2011.
Credit Bread for the World/Laura Elizabeth Pohl / Flickr

On the frontlines of the pandemic--the essential workers who pick and process food on farms or in meat-packing plans. Within that workforce are thousands of foreign workers, who come to the US on temporary visas.

How are these workers shouldering the burden of the pandemic? Are employers doing enough to prevent the spread of infection?

Rachel Micah-Jones, founder of Centro de los Derechos del Migrante, a workers’ rights group, raises concerns about the Trump administration push to reduce their wages.

Contrados
Farmworkers: Too essential to be banned, but not essential enough to be truly valued
To Help Farmers, White House Wants To Lower Migrant Wages
Farmworkers, Deemed Essential, Don't Feel Protected From Pandemic

"A Light That Shines": Transgender Community Responses To COVID-19

By & Mark Gunnery Apr 30, 2020
Torbakhopper via Flickr

The COVID-19 crisis is affecting all aspects of life here in Baltimore, and it’s hitting transgender people especially hard. This during a time when the local community is mourning Johanna Metzger, a trans woman murdered earlier this month in Baltimore.

On the latest episode of On The Record, we discuss how the coronavirus is affecting local trans people, including youth, elders, sex workers, and people experiencing housing and food insecurity, and learn how activists, city officials and community members are responding to trans people's economic, healthcare, food, and safety needs.

Distance Learning With Disabilities

By & Apr 28, 2020
Nenad Stojkovic / Flickr Creative Commons

Maryland public schools are closed, and teachers and students are connecting from a distance. What does this mean for students with learning or developmental disabilities? What are the limits and the possibilities of virtual learning?

Rene Averitt-Sanzone, head of The Parents’ Place of Maryland, recommends that parents get familiar with their child’s individualized education plan and document any progress or loss of skills. Check out the COVID-19 resource page. Watch the "COVID-19: What's Next?" webinar. The progress chart mentioned is available here.

Plus, students and parents describe how they are adapting to distance learning and the stay-at-home order. We hear from Rico Winston and his son, Israel, of Baltimore City, and Denise Stringer of Baltimore County. Find local support from Kennedy Krieger's Center for Autism and Related Disorders, the ARC  Baltimore, Decoding Dyslexia Maryland, Disability Rights Maryland, and City Ranch.

Young Activists After The Uprising

By & Mark Gunnery Apr 23, 2020
AP Photo/David Goldman

Five years after Freddie Gray died in police custody, we trace the impact of the Baltimore Uprising on young activists and organizers. Young people were at the center of the Uprising, demanding that those in power address injustice, police misconduct and more. Organizing Black's Michaela Duchess Brown, who grew up a few blocks from Gray, had already been organizing for eight years in 2015. She says the Uprising sparked a change in youth activism in the city. Plus, Jamie Grace Alexander, a black student activist formerly with the Baltimore Transgender Alliance, and Lana Weidgenant, of the climate justice group Zero Hour, tell us what the Uprising meant to them.