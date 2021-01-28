Midday Newsmaker: Baltimore Co. Exec. Johnny Olszewski, Jr.

Today, Tom's Newsmaker guest is Baltimore County Executive John "Johnny O" Olszewski, Jr. He is beginning his 3rd year in office, and like leaders of local governments across the country, he has responsibility for the level of government that is the first stop for people who need services large and small, from trash removal to receiving life-saving vaccinations against COVID 19. In the swirl of information emanating from the White House in Washington to the Statehouse in Annapolis, it’s the former Courthouse in Towson that is the place people in Maryland’s third largest jurisdiction look for action that affects them directly and immediately.

County Executive Olszewski is with us for the hour today, and he'll address your comments and questions. We'll take your calls a little later in the program, at 410.662.8780, but we welcome at any time your emails at midday@wypr.org and your Tweets @MiddayWYPR.

Johnny Olszewski joins us on Zoom…