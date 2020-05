Use of public transit is down in Baltimore during the Covid-19 lockdown, but not as much as in other cities. Many residents rely on public transit as their main method of getting around and many are essential workers. Brian O’Malley, president of the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance, talks about how reduced schedules and physical distancing are affecting riders and operators. And Liz Cornish, executive director of Bikemore, hopes this ‘citywide time out’ will provide valuable lessons for how streets will be designed in the future.

For the latest public transit updates, visit this link.

To participate in Bike Month, Social Distance style, visit this link. To volunteer to deliver food by bike for Bikemore/Real Food Farms/Civic Works, visit this link. For more information on the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance, visit this link.