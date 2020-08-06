How Is Coronavirus Disrupting The Fight Against Other Infectious Diseases?

As coronavirus spread, families stayed home, and children missed their scheduled immunizations. Pediatrician Dr. James Campbell warns that skipping these shots may result in an epidemic during a pandemic. Read more about threat of under-vaccination here.

Then, Stacie Stender, of Jhpiego, an international non-profit, describes how the pandemic disrupted global efforts to contain HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis. Read more about Jhpiego's work to contain COVID-19 here.

What does coronavirus mean for battling the spread of other infectious diseases?