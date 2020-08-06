 How Is Coronavirus Disrupting The Fight Against Other Infectious Diseases? | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

How Is Coronavirus Disrupting The Fight Against Other Infectious Diseases?

By & 11 minutes ago

Credit Xavier Donat / Flickr Creative Commons

As coronavirus spread, families stayed home, and children missed their scheduled immunizations. Pediatrician Dr. James Campbell warns that skipping these shots may result in an epidemic during a pandemic. Read more about threat of under-vaccination here.

Then, Stacie Stender, of Jhpiego, an international non-profit, describes how the pandemic disrupted global efforts to contain HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis. Read more about Jhpiego's work to contain COVID-19 here.

What does coronavirus mean for battling the spread of other infectious diseases? 

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record

Related Content

Anti-Mask Sentiment Has A History

By & 23 hours ago
The National Library of Medicine/Public Domain

A small piece of cloth has sparked a big debate in the U.S. -- some Americans believe mandates to wear a mask infringe on their personal freedoms. Turns out, this has happened before. Marian Moser Jones, Associate Professor in The University of Maryland School of Public Health, tells us about the Anti-mask League of 1918. Jones admits that today’s social distancing and mask-wearing mandates can feel inconvenient, but says we can learn from the Spanish Flu pandemic. Plus, how did that deadly flu play out in Baltimore? To learn more about Baltimore during the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, visit this Baltimore Sun link.

Can Maryland Avert An Eviction Crisis?

By & Aug 4, 2020
Will Parson/Chesapeake Bay Program / Flickr Creative Commons

At the end of this month, hundreds of thousands of Maryland renters may be called to court for failure to pay rent.

State Senator Shelly Hettlemen represents Baltimore County. She leads a workgroup advocating for a dozen actions to address the looming crisis. Read their reccomendations here. We ask what she's hearing from residents.

And Adam Skolnik, head of the Maryland Mutli-Family Association, says smaller property owners are shouldering the greatest burden, but finding support from local banks.

When Staying At Home Is Not Safe

By & Aug 3, 2020
Creative Commons/Cristina_Frost

During the coronavirus pandemic, millions of Americans are staying home in order to stay safe. But what if home is the opposite of safe … because you’re trapped inside with your abuser? Fushena Cruickshank from the The Maryland Health Care Coalition Against Domestic Violence, tells us how they’re training healthcare providers to help patients in these dangerous circumstances. And Lauren Shaivitz, director of the non-profit Chana, talks about the unique challenges their clients are facing during lockdown.

Check The National Domestic Abuse Hotline for resources or call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) 24 hours a day, seven days a week.