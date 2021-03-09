Hogan Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions, Including All Dining Capacity Limits

Gov. Larry Hogan is easing several COVID-19 restrictions across the state. Effective Friday 5 p.m., all capacity limits on indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants and bars will be lifted.

Capacity limits also will be lifted at retail businesses, religious facilities, gyms, casinos, personal services and indoor recreational establishments. Large indoor and outdoor venues, like theaters and live music venues, will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

“The sun is shining, spring is coming and the weather is getting warmer,” he said at a press conference Tuesday.

But Hogan said a statewide masking order is still in place, and stressed the importance of continuing social distancing.

“I want to make it clear that the virus is still with us, and that it remains important to continue to take precautions to stay safe,” he said.

Touting Maryland’s improving COVID-19 metrics, Hogan said “the time is right” to lift restrictions. As of Tuesday, the positivity rate is 3.4%, according to state data. Hospitalizations are at their lowest level since November.

“The lifting of these restrictions is a prudent positive step in the right direction, and an important part of our economic recovery.”

Local jurisdictions have the option of continuing with tighter restrictions.

The governor also announced that the state will be opening a mass vaccination site in Hagerstown on March 25. As of Tuesday more than 1 million Marylanders have been vaccinated.