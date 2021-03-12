GBMC Healthcare Coverage

-
The disability advocacy group Arc Maryland has dropped the suits it filed in federal court last week charging that Baltimore City and five other jurisdictions were denying people with disabilities access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Larry Hogan is easing several COVID-19 restrictions across the state. Effective Friday 5 p.m., all capacity limits on indoor and outdoor dining at…
Howard County is expanding mobile COVID-19 vaccinations as part of its strategy to reduce vaccine inequity. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced…
The leaders of Maryland’s two largest predominantly Black jurisdictions -- Baltimore City and Prince George’s County -- demanded a more equitable…
Thursday marks a year since Maryland hospitals first started receiving COVID-19 patients. Since March 4, 2020, hospitals have treated more than 34,000…
Racial inequities in COVID-19 vaccination rates persist in Maryland, despite a rise in overall vaccination rate.At Monday’s weekly senate vaccine…
Local medical executive and baseball fan Dr. David Mayer has finished his yearlong walk across America, visiting many of the country’s Major League…
Maryland is set to launch an online portal for all of its COVID-19 mass vaccination sites in March. Acting State Health Secretary Dennis Schrader made the…
Gov. Larry Hogan announced today another special enrollment period for health insurance, opening just weeks after an earlier enrollment period closed in…