Baltimore City residents are now getting priority at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites. Health experts say the Covid vaccine is safe for pregnant women. And housing advocates say Maryland lawmakers need to act now to prevent an eviction crisis.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced plans to add six state-run mass vaccination sites, spread across the state.
Gov. Larry Hogan is easing several COVID-19 restrictions across the state. Effective Friday 5 p.m., all capacity limits on indoor and outdoor dining at…
Maryland is set to launch an online portal for all of its COVID-19 mass vaccination sites in March. Acting State Health Secretary Dennis Schrader made the…
The state health department says more than 725,000 people in Maryland had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Monday morning. That's a…
The first of six planned state-run mass vaccination sites are opening Friday at the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital and Six Flags America in…
Maryland is continuing to face COVID-19 vaccine shortages and distribution challenges, despite entering a new phase of vaccinations this week. In a grim…
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday afternoon that at least six new sites will be opening for mass COVID-19 vaccinations. The state health department and…