Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa: 300 New Contact Tracing Jobs Available

One of the key elements in reopening plans, across counties or states, is to increase contact tracing to determine if people infected with COVID-19 may have exposed others to the virus. Maryland employs about 1,400 contact tracers so far, and it is looking to hire more. Last week, Mayor Jack Young announced the new Baltimore Health Corps, which will employ nearly 300 people as contact tracers.

To tell us more about that program and other aspects of COVID-19 in the city, including testing, Dr. Letitia Dzirasa joins Tom for another installment of Midday with Tish the Commish. Dr. Dzirasa is the health commissioner of Baltimore City.

If you are interested in applying for one of the 300 new jobs with the Baltimore Health Corps, click here for more information. The jobs include training and do not require previous public health experience.