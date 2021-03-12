-
Welcome to another edition of Midday with Tish the Commish, our recurring series of live conversations with Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, the Commissioner of the…
-
Today, on Midday with Tish the Commish, an update from Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa on the troubling rise in the number of cases of…
-
One of the key elements in reopening plans, across counties or states, is to increase contact tracing to determine if people infected with COVID-19 may…
-
Today on Midday, two leading public health experts provide updates on efforts to mitigate COVID-19, the outlook for testing, and redoubled efforts to…
-
Tom's guest is Baltimore City’s new Health Commissioner, Dr. Letitia Dzirasa. She was named to the position in February by then-Mayor Catherine Pugh. She…
-
Baltimore’s new health commissioner, Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, has been on the job for two months. She oversees an annual budget of $150 million dollars and…