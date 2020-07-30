 Head Of Baltimore County Health Department Tests Positive For COVID-19 | WYPR

Head Of Baltimore County Health Department Tests Positive For COVID-19

Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Branch with County Executive Johnny Olszewski
Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Branch has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the county health department, Dr. Branch was having a mild cough and a raspy voice and so he decided to get tested at a county clinic.

County staff was told Thursday afternoon that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Branch is self-isolating at home and is still involved in day-to-day county business according to Sean Naron, press secretary for Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

“He’s continuing to operate and manage county operations in coordination with his senior leadership team at the health department and with the county executive’s office,” Naron said.

In the health department statement, Branch said he doesn’t know how he contracted the virus. He said it is a stark reminder of how contagious COVID-19 can be.

Branch said, “I will continue to rest and recuperate at home, but would like to use this opportunity to remind everyone that this disease is still very much with us and that we are all susceptible. We must take every precaution to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe

Branch said those precautions include wearing face masks, practicing physical distancing and washing hands.

In a statement, Olszewski said, "All of us in Baltimore County are praying for a full and quick recovery for Dr. Branch after learning he has tested positive for COVID-19.  From the beginning, he has been ably leading the County's response to the crisis and I am grateful for his ongoing service.”

