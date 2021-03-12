-
African Americans make up more than 30% of the population in Baltimore County, but have received only 13% of the COVID-19 vaccinations distributed in the…
-
As Baltimore County administers its COVID-19 vaccine plan, it is also trying to figure out how to vaccinate a hard-to-reach group: people who are…
-
Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Branch has told county school officials they must run COVID-19 vaccination clinics for their employees.Branch…
-
Baltimore County teachers and staff will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine this week, but it is unclear how that will affect when school buildings…
-
Baltimore County has received more than 11,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines thus far, and County Executive Johnny Olszewski promised Thursday that “no…
-
COVID-19 cases are spiking in Baltimore County.County officials Monday warned that if the numbers don’t improve, new restrictions will need to be put in…
-
The first students are returning to Baltimore County school buildings next month. They are some of the school system’s most severely disabled children and…
-
Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Branch said he has recovered following contracting COVID-19 several weeks ago.Branch said he considers himself…
-
The head of Baltimore County’s Health Department tests positive for COVID-19. The Census Bureau urges residents to be counted in Baltimore City, where…
-
Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Branch has tested positive for COVID-19.According to a statement from the county health department, Dr. Branch…