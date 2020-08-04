 The Daily Dose 8-4-20 | WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

The Daily Dose 8-4-20

Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones sponsored a police-reform bill that was tabled, for now
Credit Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones

Baltimore suffers some flooding, but Maryland emerges relatively unscathed by Tropical Storm Isaias. And the Baltimore County Council votes to table a police reform bill, for the moment.

