Baltimore County police reform

-
COVID-19 positivity rates are on the rise in Baltimore. In Baltimore County, a bill restricting no-knock warrants is withdrawn. Public health officials…
-
Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones has given up for now on legislation that would have restricted when police could use no-knock warrants.Jones…
-
A new poll from Goucher College shows widespread support for the kinds of police reform policies Maryland legislators are expected to introduce in…
-
After long debate, the Baltimore County Council finally approves police reform legislation. And the Baltimore City Council has a busy night, passing bills…
-
Baltimore’s mayor announces some financial relief for small businesses. City Council debates proposal to rename Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.…
-
Thousands are marking the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington Friday with growing calls for police reform. In Maryland, those calls often point to…
-
Baltimore suffers some flooding, but Maryland emerges relatively unscathed by Tropical Storm Isaias. And the Baltimore County Council votes to table a…